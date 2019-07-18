BBX Capital (BBX) Reaches $4.55 After 5.00% Down Move; Shorts at COGECO COMMUNICATIONS COMMON SHARES (CGEAF) Lowered By 20.89%

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had a decrease of 20.89% in short interest. CGEAF’s SI was 58,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20.89% from 74,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 587 days are for COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)’s short sellers to cover CGEAF’s short positions. It closed at $69.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 111,564 shares traded. BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) has declined 44.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BBX News: 08/03/2018 – BBX Capital 4Q EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – BBX CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $218.0 MLN VS. $185.4 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17.6%; 25/05/2018 – Bluegreen Vacations™ Named 2018 Business of the Year; 08/03/2018 – BBX CAPITAL CORP – BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES OF $37.3 MLN IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – Bluegreen VacationsTM Names Justin Taylor as EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – BBX Capital Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – BBX Capital to Issue Financial Results for the First Quarter, 2018; 20/04/2018 – BBX Capital Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer; 04/05/2018 – BBX CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $162.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BBX Capital 1Q EPS 28cThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $442.56 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $4.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BBX worth $22.13 million less.

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. It offers video services and programming, such as basic services, pay and discretionary services, On-demand services, high definition television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $442.56 million. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven.

