BBX Capital (BBX) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stake by 16.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 326,620 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.32M shares with $71.98M value, up from 1.99 million last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust now has $3.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 146,176 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEB); 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE LASALLE HOTEL MERGER; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook’s Proposal in Due Course; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSING TO MERGE WITH LASALLE AT RATIO OF 0.9200; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67

Analysts expect BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. BBX’s profit would be $5.84 million giving it 19.08 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, BBX Capital Corporation’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 113,448 shares traded. BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) has declined 44.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BBX News: 20/04/2018 – BBX Capital Real Estate Announces the Grand Opening of Beacon Lake, its Master-Planned Community Near Jacksonville, Florida; 28/03/2018 – BBX Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP BXG.N – TOTAL REVENUES $167.2 MLN $166.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BBX Capital 4Q EPS 43c; 23/03/2018 – BBX US: Bluegreen Vacations(tm) Names Jorge De La Osa As Evp,; 25/04/2018 – Bluegreen Vacations™ Expands Virtual Reality Capabilities With Launch of Second Bluegreen VR Experience in 2018; 15/03/2018 – BBX Capital Corporation Obtains $50 Million Line of Credit; 28/03/2018 – BBX Capital Real Estate and CC Homes Announce the Completion of Bonterra — CC Homes; 18/04/2018 – Bluegreen Vacations™ Acquires The Eilan Hotel and Spa; 07/05/2018 – BBX CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $218.0 MLN VS. $185.4 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17.6%

Among 5 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Swiss State Bank owns 237,712 shares. Fil Limited holds 364,728 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 1.38M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 38,963 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 341,558 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 2.17 million shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 54,545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Liability has 1.62M shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 63,039 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 19.38M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) stake by 609,428 shares to 2.06 million valued at $138.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 109,917 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Downgrades PebbleBrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Host Hotels: Fear Overdone For This Industry Stalwart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $445.48 million. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven.