Bbva Compass Bancshares Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; 6 Analysts Are Bullish RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Last Week

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 4.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc acquired 4,754 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 111,068 shares with $8.26M value, up from 106,314 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir

Among 6 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.43’s average target is -7.24% below currents $142.76 stock price. RingCentral had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30. Deutsche Bank maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $125 target. See RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Needham 140.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $117.0000 135.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $125 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Initiate

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.15% below currents $96.09 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, July 29 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target in Friday, July 26 report. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 6,660 shares to 5,262 valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 4,691 shares and now owns 56,408 shares. Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Ptnrs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 41,217 shares. Clark Cap Grp stated it has 5,602 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 89,792 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 0.01% or 9,775 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7.97M shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.18 million shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 500 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 103,873 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 3,586 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.48 million shares. City stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 193,657 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Payden & Rygel accumulated 261,400 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Bb&T stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chase Coleman Buys Uber, Boosts Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.85 billion. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RingCentral, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 328,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co owns 136 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 4,305 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Com invested in 0% or 12,485 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 15,524 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,694 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). First Mercantile invested in 5,213 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Timpani Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 40,553 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 21,300 shares. 1,552 are held by Sun Life Financial Inc. Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability invested in 3,228 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.76. About 490,776 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M