Bbva Compass Bancshares Upped Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding; Ckx Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sellers Increased By 500% Their Shorts

Ckx Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) had an increase of 500% in short interest. CKX’s SI was 600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 500% from 100 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for Ckx Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)’s short sellers to cover CKX’s short positions. The SI to Ckx Lands Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 4,100 shares traded or 96.17% up from the average. CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) has risen 2.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 23.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc acquired 22,920 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 121,377 shares with $2.17 million value, up from 98,457 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 4.69 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 29.57% above currents $13.12 stock price. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of HBI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 8,605 shares to 192,212 valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell Midcap Etf (IWR) stake by 29,720 shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. American Express (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Co has 26,512 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,011 shares. Financial Advantage reported 341,469 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 18,891 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital accumulated 1,313 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Andra Ap invested 0.17% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Johnson Counsel Incorporated has 46,795 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 372,287 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt accumulated 23,315 shares. Cypress Capital Group accumulated 0.06% or 17,735 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 8,500 shares. Woodstock reported 0.64% stake. Nordea Management Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 102,808 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP stated it has 4.41 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. The insider Evans Gerald bought $147,350. Hytinen Barry bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,437 activity. Stream William Gray bought $9,940 worth of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) on Monday, May 20.