Bbva Compass Bancshares Upped Its American International Group (AIG) Stake by $747,211; Leuthold Group Decreased Its Position in Williams (WSM) as Shares Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 17,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 100,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 83,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 1.53M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 48,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 59,999 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 108,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 680,450 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru stated it has 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 58,023 shares. Midas Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 55,500 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 559,103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kcm Advsrs Limited holds 0.03% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 1.19M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 83,354 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Northern Tru holds 923,537 shares. 20 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Smith Graham And Company Invest Advsr Limited Partnership has 90,600 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,821 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 1.67 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 16,745 shares to 69,529 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $73.57 million for 17.30 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,256 shares to 81,451 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 6,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,556 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).