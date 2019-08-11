Bbva Compass Bancshares Trimmed By $556,370 Its British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) Stake; AS-IP TECH (IPTK) Shorts Decreased By 51.85%

AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK) had a decrease of 51.85% in short interest. IPTK’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 51.85% from 2,700 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK)’s short sellers to cover IPTK’s short positions. It closed at $0.015 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) stake by 59.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 13,570 shares as British American Tobacco Plc (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 9,246 shares with $386,000 value, down from 22,816 last quarter. British American Tobacco Plc now has $84.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 907,053 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT

AS-IP Tech, Inc. develops technologies for the business aviation and commercial aviation industry in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.43 million. It offers BizjetMobile and fflya technologies that delivers inflight connectivity. It currently has negative earnings. AS-IP Tech, Inc. markets its BizjetMobile product under the CHiiMP and KONNG brand names.

Another recent and important AS-IP Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPTK) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “AS-IP Tech, Inc.’s World’s First Bluetooth Smart Inflight Connectivity Solution To Be Launched by Jetfly – Business Wire” on May 24, 2016.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV) stake by 8,267 shares to 43,535 valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,237 shares and now owns 10,658 shares. Ishares Tr Preferred & Inc Sec (PFF) was raised too.