Bbva Compass Bancshares Stake in V F (VFC) Cut as Valuation Declined; As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $342,000

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 3,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 46,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 50,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.39 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 5,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, down from 8,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 730,966 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa accumulated 178,831 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Missouri-based Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.2% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Northern Corp accumulated 0.11% or 5.44 million shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 211,241 shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc reported 0.3% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 895,967 shares. Salem Investment Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,647 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.46% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 1.63% or 143,528 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Aqr Capital has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Twin holds 0.09% or 15,090 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Haverford Communication has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,379 shares. 259,258 were reported by Amp Cap.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,248 shares to 7,786 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,729 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 2.54 million shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd by 104,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 9,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.3% or 292,915 shares in its portfolio. Bailard reported 0.18% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,301 shares stake. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 7.36% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 68,506 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.83 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 1,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 51,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 4,376 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 23,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0% or 4,981 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 0.1% or 31,524 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cibc Mkts Inc owns 2,360 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 94,477 shares stake.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.