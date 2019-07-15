Bbva Compass Bancshares Stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Upped by $563,652; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Cut Position by $7.45 Million

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 8,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 51,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.01M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $530. About 190,798 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.42 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. 458 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc owns 1,539 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv invested in 45,715 shares or 6.32% of the stock. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Everence Cap invested in 2,661 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sei Invs Comm accumulated 0.18% or 93,977 shares. Girard Prtn Limited holds 422 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.69% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Renaissance Inv Limited Liability holds 0.87% or 3,745 shares in its portfolio. Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A reported 0.02% stake. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 188,116 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has 491 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerging And Disruptive Technologies – Weekly Analysis And Trading Ideas – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 52,788 shares to 73,940 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 17,491 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 5.26M shares or 1.41% of the stock. Forte Capital Lc Adv stated it has 13,621 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System has 0.31% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3.62M shares. Ci Invs Inc owns 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 101,100 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department invested in 17,220 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Com has invested 0.29% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Perigon Wealth Management Lc accumulated 10,009 shares. Westover Cap Advisors owns 4,217 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc owns 750 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,905 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 17,620 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Grp Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,094 shares. Mairs Power Inc has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).