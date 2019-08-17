Bbva Compass Bancshares Stake in American Express (AXP) Has Trimmed by $1.60 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut by $1.76 Million Its Holding

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 14,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 84,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 99,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 12,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 62,404 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 75,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Ltd Company invested 0.39% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 0.71% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 518,029 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hexavest stated it has 497,537 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Mitchell Capital accumulated 0.4% or 10,252 shares. Ohio-based Winslow Asset has invested 1.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Markel Corporation reported 392,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 4,091 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,590 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Covington Capital Management owns 23,943 shares. St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,622 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4,250 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 5,492 shares to 43,293 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 31,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,762 shares to 211,242 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 16,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.