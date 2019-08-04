Bbva Compass Bancshares Raised Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding; Carmax (KMX) Holder Asset Management Advisors Increased Holding

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.31 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 7,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 148,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 140,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 11,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 57,700 shares. Check Ca holds 3.08% or 834,619 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0% or 5,046 shares. Petrus Com Lta, Texas-based fund reported 3,182 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 48,981 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 239,750 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mirae Asset Global Investments invested in 11,143 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% or 21,959 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 12,092 shares to 20,372 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 3,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,041 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

