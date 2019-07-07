Bbva Compass Bancshares Raised Citigroup (C) Holding; SEAFARER EXPLORATION (SFRX) Shorts Increased By 178.12%

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 3.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc acquired 5,832 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 197,663 shares with $12.30 million value, up from 191,831 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM

SEAFARER EXPLORATION CORP (OTCMKTS:SFRX) had an increase of 178.12% in short interest. SFRX’s SI was 44,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 178.12% from 16,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0087. About 2.47 million shares traded. Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFRX) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 13,570 shares to 9,246 valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 8,605 shares and now owns 192,212 shares. Lloyds Banking Group Plc Adr (NYSE:LYG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25.17M shares. Maltese Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.5% or 524,700 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mackenzie Corp reported 3.83 million shares. Pggm Invs reported 1.30M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 220 shares. 83,973 were reported by Middleton And Inc Ma. Colony Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% or 206,432 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Comm holds 4,795 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. F&V Cap Limited Com holds 11,062 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advisors Incorporated stated it has 340,917 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc invested in 1.22% or 626,873 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 2,737 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Lc stated it has 3.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fir Tree Cap LP has invested 11.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Citigroup’s $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 07, 2019.