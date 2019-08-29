Bbva Compass Bancshares Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Has Trimmed by $471,690 as Share Price Declined; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Increased Stake by $5.70 Million

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 26,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 37,511 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 63,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 1.66M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 73,865 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Strategic Update Regarding Arlington International Racecourse – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Purchase of Stake in Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Illinois – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Fell 30% in May – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Goodyear signals major restructuring plan in the US – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting GT Put And Call Options For October 4th – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer will keynote event at University of Akron – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.62 million for 5.02 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.