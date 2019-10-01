Bbva Compass Bancshares Position in Coca (KO) Trimmed by $350,850; Greystone Managed Investments Lowered Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $3.14 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 64,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 217,839 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, down from 281,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 928,371 shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 7,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 218,267 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.11M, down from 225,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 8.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 9,594 shares to 38,723 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 25,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59 million for 8.95 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 26,543 shares to 57,630 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 55,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,936 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

