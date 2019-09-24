Bbva Compass Bancshares Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Raised by $456,896; As Hawiian Elec (HE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 7,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 62,375 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, up from 54,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 55.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 80,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 175,612 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1,905 shares to 5,585 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 1,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,801 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc New (NYSE:MSI) by 1,886 shares to 5,210 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY) by 6,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,658 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).