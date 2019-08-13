Bbva Compass Bancshares Maintains Position in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL); Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut Its Position in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) as Market Valuation Declined

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 68,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.585. About 13.51 million shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 8,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 59,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 51,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 1.90 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 6,001 shares to 43,037 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares to 173,190 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

