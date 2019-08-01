Bbva Compass Bancshares Maintains Position in Citigroup (C); Kepos Capital LP Has Increased Its Position in Office Depot (ODP) by $598,605 as Stock Value Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 197,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 191,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 13.09M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 199,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 734,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 534,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 4.60M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot: Oversold On Short-Term Executional Issues – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot’s Downside Looks Limted – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Office Depot Stock Dropped 7% Today – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Office Depot: Valued For Distress, But The Business Is Turning Around – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLF) by 914,997 shares to 271,884 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 7,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,511 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.55 million shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 56,123 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Mackay Shields Lc reported 529,078 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.01% or 4.29 million shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 32,736 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com reported 3.72M shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 75,757 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 61,829 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.01% or 790,400 shares in its portfolio. 1,307 were reported by Denali Limited Liability. 28,074 are owned by Miller Inv Management Ltd Partnership.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,437 shares to 94,160 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 8,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,293 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust owns 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 151,999 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 52,537 shares. Yorktown & Research holds 36,600 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,744 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,512 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Buckingham Cap Management Inc reported 21,785 shares stake. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 51,791 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moneta Group Inc Ltd Co reported 3,327 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 178,903 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri has 16,019 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.60M shares.