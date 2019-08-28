Bbva Compass Bancshares Lowered Its Orange (ORAN) Stake; Scholtz & Company Has Cut Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Orange (ORAN) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 22,035 shares as Orange (ORAN)’s stock declined 5.09%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 82,387 shares with $1.34M value, down from 104,422 last quarter. Orange now has $39.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 269,506 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 19/03/2018 – Navisun LLC Acquires OSG Solar I LLC In Orange, Massachusetts; 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS EGP 7 BLN LOAN IS FOR SEVEN YEARS PAYABLE IN FIVE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – Orange Is the New Green for Argentina in Customs Stamp Fiasco; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP Orange County Comm Center – 04/17/2018 06:38 AM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Orange PW – 03/24/2018 02:32 PM; 07/03/2018 – Nokia and Orange roll out 4G LTE in Africa; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE TO FOCUS ON EXISTING OPERATIONS IN AFRICA; 11/03/2018 – Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Orange Business Services Partner to Provide Students with Internships and Research Opportuniti; 05/03/2018 – Orange adds seven members to its executive committee

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 77.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,831 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 1,670 shares with $233,000 value, down from 7,501 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $342.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78M shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 15.57% above currents $129.64 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 27. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 2.28% or 15,094 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Franklin Street Nc holds 1.51% or 77,546 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Co holds 84,740 shares. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or reported 41,790 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. 136,451 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Incorporated Ca. Us National Bank De accumulated 3.68M shares or 1.48% of the stock. Aspen Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 370 shares. Signature Advsr reported 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 4.92 million shares. Strategic Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura Asset Limited reported 947,250 shares stake. Schulhoff Incorporated holds 4.18% or 55,903 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited invested in 0.1% or 3,175 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Tax Exempt Bond stake by 50,535 shares to 117,547 valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr S&P 500 Val Etf (IVE) stake by 10,347 shares and now owns 33,300 shares. Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

