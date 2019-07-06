Bbva Compass Bancshares Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position as Market Value Rose; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Price Declined While Farallon Capital Management Has Upped by $12.65 Million Its Position

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 295,238 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 21,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.89 million shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. 1,314 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chemung Canal Trust Company has invested 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 119,329 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 1.96% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,630 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Lc has 9,119 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia accumulated 28,132 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baldwin Invest Mngmt Lc reported 2,850 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 28,587 shares. Rockland Trust stated it has 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 1,429 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 1,553 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability reported 58,193 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,658 shares to 141,017 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Value Etf (VTV) by 3,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Preferred & Inc Sec (PFF).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 709,047 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $251.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 950,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. 706,206 shares were bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/, worth $30.37M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 57,400 shares. Artal Grp invested in 1.65 million shares or 3.14% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 116,670 were reported by Kennedy Capital Mngmt. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Invesco Ltd holds 8,116 shares. Great Point Prns Limited Company owns 1.08 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,246 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 1,896 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 123 shares. 16,570 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 120 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada.