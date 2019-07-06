Bbva Compass Bancshares Increased Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $610,512 as Valuation Declined; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 8,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,631 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 45,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 642,386 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Honeywell’s Earnings Set the Tone for the Reporting Season – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RBC Upgrades Honeywell, Downgrades United Technologies – Benzinga” published on January 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares to 62,681 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,886 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Commercial Bank owns 232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested 2.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Daiwa Secs invested in 31,570 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 26,457 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 12,567 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 35,483 shares. Beacon Cap Management accumulated 0% or 240 shares. Haverford Financial Serv holds 1.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 32,664 shares. Saturna Capital Corp owns 306,856 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc owns 26,317 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 22,486 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network owns 160 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 20,914 shares stake. 9,786 are owned by Sol Cap Management Com. Sit Inv Associates Inc accumulated 137,400 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Resolute Energy (REN) Stockholders Approve Merger with Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Permian Equities: Value Considerations In The Wake Of The Oxy Bid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14,687 shares to 84,903 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,567 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 4,065 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 78,444 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 30,017 shares. Eagle Asset reported 0.01% stake. Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,210 shares. Grp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,366 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 15,111 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 10,736 shares. Bessemer Group has 44,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Com invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Millennium Mgmt Llc stated it has 110,715 shares. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 1,553 shares.