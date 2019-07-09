Bbva Compass Bancshares Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake By $340,744; Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut By $942,820 Its Take (TTWO) Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 10,030 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 134,162 shares with $12.66 million value, down from 144,192 last quarter. Take now has $12.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 478,940 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 6.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc acquired 1,784 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 29,224 shares with $5.61M value, up from 27,440 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $232.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $211.68. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 53,079 shares to 1.28 million valued at $86.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tegna Inc stake by 37,327 shares and now owns 308,771 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 42,651 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey reported 0.8% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 15,782 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Force Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.2% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.02% or 16,660 shares. Tiger Eye Lc has 0.77% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 26,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.22% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Co holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 15,964 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited holds 46,650 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.45% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 66,732 shares. Sit Assocs Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,750 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $218 target. Oppenheimer maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Ishares Russell Midcap Etf (IWR) stake by 29,720 shares to 1.41 million valued at $76.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) stake by 2,685 shares and now owns 231,465 shares. American Express (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

