Bbva Compass Bancshares Holding in V F (VFC) Lowered by $787,072 as Shares Rose; Cypress Capital Group Decreased Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 9,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,302 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 1.09M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 23,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,124 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 74,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 2.82M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.45M for 18.14 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33M for 17.12 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

