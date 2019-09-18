Bbva Compass Bancshares Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) Has Lifted by $542,124; Disney (DIS) Holder Kidder Stephen W Has Upped Position by $534,872 as Stock Price Rose

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Incorporated (AMAT) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 12,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 30,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, up from 17,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 4.85M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Llc reported 69,186 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 13,918 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 2.66% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 4,189 shares. Miles Cap, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,740 shares. Invest Counsel owns 95,467 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Thomas White Limited holds 0.13% or 16,127 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp stated it has 12,059 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.08% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.03M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited has 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,488 shares. Cahill Financial Advsr invested in 5,125 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Illinois-based Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Webster Bancorp N A reported 0% stake. Lumbard Kellner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 16,203 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd has invested 1.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 64,455 shares to 44,011 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 7,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,267 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.