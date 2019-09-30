Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Upped Its Holding in Nvr (NVR) by $566,160 as Stock Rose; Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Value Rose While Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Position by $521,536

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 4,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 21,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 220,528 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 168 shares as the company's stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 1,340 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 1,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $57.94 during the last trading session, reaching $3684.63. About 6,651 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 18.34 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,671 shares to 38,528 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,559 shares to 8,548 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider Jung Alexandra A bought $229,950.