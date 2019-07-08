Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Trimmed By $377,735 Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Ashmore Group Plc Raised By $7.42 Million Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 2,437 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 94,160 shares with $14.67M value, down from 96,597 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $37.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.2. About 1.01 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct

Ashmore Group Plc increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 58.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc acquired 185,572 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 502,234 shares with $20.57M value, up from 316,662 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $198.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 4.13 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc decreased Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) stake by 2,180 shares to 2,656 valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stake by 89,671 shares and now owns 209,464 shares. Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, UnitedHealth, AbbVie, Simon Property and Autodesk – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 128.18 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 3,932 shares. Moreover, Oz Mngmt LP has 1.25% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Street owns 8.54 million shares. Drexel Morgan And reported 2,826 shares. Dsc Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1,655 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has 6 shares. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 209,815 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.21% stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Da Davidson And Co has 82,614 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 12,906 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1,428 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bp Public Limited Co holds 23,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.