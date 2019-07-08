Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Raised Its Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Stake; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) stake by 0.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 13,706 shares as Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.58 million shares with $93.67M value, down from 1.60 million last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc Com now has $239.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 6.46M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) stake by 16.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc acquired 8,289 shares as Colgate Palmolive Company (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 59,772 shares with $4.10M value, up from 51,483 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Company now has $63.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 1.02M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 7,989 shares to 319,383 valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Glatfelter Com (NYSE:GLT) stake by 211,897 shares and now owns 2.78 million shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CNK) was raised too.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Management accumulated 568 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 29,317 shares or 0.5% of the stock. First Bankshares has 41,267 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt reported 275,446 shares stake. Hallmark Mgmt Inc invested in 353,513 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Stearns Fin Svcs holds 0.35% or 30,907 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 78,262 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability holds 1.21% or 298,307 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Mgmt Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 33,345 are owned by Bell Bank & Trust. Cordasco Financial Networks has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kcm Advsr Limited Liability Company has 2.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Prudential Financial holds 9.19 million shares. Private Com Na owns 55,492 shares. Daiwa Sb holds 5,710 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 4,269 shares to 5,186 valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 1,907 shares and now owns 19,186 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider CAHILL JOHN T sold $372,590.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Monday, April 29 report.