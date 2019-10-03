Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Raised Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $338,374; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $4.02 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 4.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 922 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 2,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $265.59. About 6.75M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 89,915 shares to 174,815 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Prn).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock: Things Are About to Get Streamy – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer: Disney, Salesforce ‘Were Wrong’ For Not Buying Twitter – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Declared War on Churn With This Incredible Disney+ Offer – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co accumulated 8.33% or 837,040 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aspen Management has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,932 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 11,375 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bank Trust Department accumulated 19,277 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Oakworth Capital owns 9,570 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 12.50 million shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Lc owns 2.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,775 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.43% or 140,715 shares. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 408,912 shares or 2.16% of the stock. 207,809 are owned by Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Texas Money Mngmt holds 0.19% or 32,537 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company invested in 42.21M shares or 7.3% of the stock.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon and Roku Are Battling for Supremacy in Europe – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tech Stocks This Week: Apple Launches New iPhones, Roku Stock Plummets, and More – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Netflix stock falls again as the previous most-bullish analyst slashes price target – MarketWatch” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why iQiyi Stock Isnâ€™t a Buy Just Yet – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,010 shares to 84,347 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,328 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).