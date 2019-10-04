Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Raised Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake by $944,503; Open Text (OTEX) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Increased Its Position by $774,900 as Stock Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 55,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 176,936 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 121,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 5.52M shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 53.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 54,524 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 35,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 275,999 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,707 shares to 90,661 shares, valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 15,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,351 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OpenText Buys Liaison Technologies, Inc. – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Open Text Continues To Grow With Strong Free Cash Flow Generation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText Receives 2019 SAP® Pinnacle Award SAP Solution Extension Partner of the Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Management accumulated 0.14% or 138,785 shares. Parnassus Ca has 15.83M shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 283,146 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 1.41 million shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates holds 831,742 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 96 shares. Maverick Cap has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company invested in 97,244 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 69,710 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 29,600 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability owns 118,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 93 shares. Huntington Bancorp has 148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.