Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lowered Stake in V F (VFC) by $787,072; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 9,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,302 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 424,755 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $204.84. About 8.85 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 7,600 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 2,683 shares. Montecito National Bank And reported 13,610 shares. 2,400 are held by Wheatland Advsr. Cambridge Rech Advisors has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pnc Financial Ser Grp holds 11.89% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 136.64M shares. Icon Advisers owns 38,500 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cambridge Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 91,692 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares owns 500 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 212,506 shares. Thematic Lc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 224,244 shares. Tompkins holds 0.03% or 1,798 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 280,681 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. $1.04M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14M worth of stock or 24,926 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,344 shares to 17,824 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,663 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

