Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lowered Its Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Stock Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Continues to Hold Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 133,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.18M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.01M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 8,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 8,548 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 17,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $157.54. About 548,314 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 340,538 shares to 497,529 shares, valued at $114.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 466,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 14,642 shares to 115,683 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.97M for 35.17 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.