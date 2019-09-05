Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lowered Its Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Holding by $436,263; Stock Rose; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Holding

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 1,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 2,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $291.45. About 1.75 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 4,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 56,408 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, down from 61,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $101. About 407,869 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 8,062 shares to 30,363 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $341.84M for 36.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.