Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lowered By $755,040 Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake; Chuys Holdings (CHUY) Sentiment Is 1.67

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 25.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 5,720 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 13.61%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 17,107 shares with $2.28 million value, down from 22,827 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $24.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 1.45 million shares traded or 82.91% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM

Chuys Holdings Inc (CHUY) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 65 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 39 sold and reduced their stakes in Chuys Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 17.05 million shares, up from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chuys Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 39 New Position: 26.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $382.05 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 71.41 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for 251,333 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 319,849 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.88% invested in the company for 265,233 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 0.44% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 1.72 million shares.

Analysts await Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 2.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.38 per share. CHUY’s profit will be $6.21M for 15.39 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.19% EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 101,840 shares to 574,957 valued at $37.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 327 shares and now owns 1,172 shares. Vanguard Short Term Bond Index (BSV) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity. McCarthy Vincent de P. also sold $352,538 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $179.16M for 33.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,653 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd has 950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pnc Fincl Ser reported 0.01% stake. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) has 0.09% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 80,209 shares. Bb&T Llc holds 0.11% or 86,548 shares in its portfolio. Old National Commercial Bank In invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 56,210 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 8,556 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Us Retail Bank De owns 77,325 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).