Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lowered By $368,552 Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding; SKKYNET CLOUD SYSTEMS (SKKY) Shorts Increased By 100%

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 8,012 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 61,293 shares with $2.85 million value, down from 69,305 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 926,003 shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 22.04% above currents $52.44 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point maintained the shares of AER in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Tax Exempt Bond stake by 50,535 shares to 117,547 valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) stake by 6,311 shares and now owns 123,728 shares. Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% or 305,500 shares. Lyrical Asset LP reported 5.88M shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 8,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eagle Boston Mgmt reported 80,305 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset owns 111,815 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 134 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Vanguard Inc reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership has 158,006 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdings stated it has 2.39 million shares. Korea Investment has 38,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 117 shares.