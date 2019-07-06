Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lifted Its Position in American International Group (AIG) as Market Valuation Rose; Highvista Strategies Has Boosted Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $344,400

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 17,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 83,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.46M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,776 shares to 232,054 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc Adr (NYSE:LYG) by 101,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,291 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank Com has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 95,832 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 15,948 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 400 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.48% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lmr Prtn Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 583,590 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 48,160 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Towercrest Mgmt holds 164,405 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 45,805 shares. Fdx Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9,819 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,804 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 26 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

