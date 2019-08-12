Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lifted Its Nvr (NVR) Position by $904,809; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Market Value Rose, Telemark Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 67,681 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE – NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“NHEPS”) INCREASED BY 26% TO 872 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 1,172 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $18.74 during the last trading session, reaching $3524.56. About 14,757 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 16/05/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Down to 16%; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,437 shares to 94,160 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,107 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NVR, Inc.’s (NYSE:NVR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of NVR, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NVR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NVR: Waiting For An Entry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.77 million activity. The insider Kelpy Matthew B. bought 25 shares worth $66,715. On Monday, May 20 the insider Jung Alexandra A bought $229,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Mngmt has 1,186 shares. Lodge Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.35% or 3,112 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Investec Asset Management Limited accumulated 8,319 shares. Exane Derivatives has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 602 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 800 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 36 shares. Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 400 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,257 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 1,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Partners has 0.02% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 300 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 7,798 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.