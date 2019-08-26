Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Increased By $595,042 Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (GFY) Sentiment Is 0.75

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 26.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc acquired 2,237 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 10,658 shares with $2.84 million value, up from 8,421 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $137.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85M shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc (GFY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 6 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced their holdings in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.62 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (NYSE:GFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (NYSE:GFY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global bond markets post best month in over a year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. for 1.33 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 21,263 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.02% invested in the company for 15,860 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 1,308 shares.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $74.65 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 37.89 P/E ratio. Ltd.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 33,745 shares traded or 287.25% up from the average. Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (GFY) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) stake by 3,992 shares to 101,041 valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,776 shares and now owns 232,054 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.