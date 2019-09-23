Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Decreased Wells Fargo Company (WFC) Holding as Valuation Rose; Millennium Management Maintains Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 10,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 77,358 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, down from 88,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45M shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 7,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 566,492 shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Financial Services Gr (NYSE:HIG) by 6,934 shares to 69,886 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 22,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,134 are owned by Peoples Financial Services Corporation. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 1.83 million shares. Raymond James reported 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis reported 85,014 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 14,825 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.51% or 657,619 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 1.15% or 2.02 million shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 22,998 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 1.07 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 715,839 shares. America First Inv Advsr Llc stated it has 2,412 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 3.32M shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). L S Inc, California-based fund reported 4,966 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 1.08M shares to 126,618 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 62,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,218 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Investors Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 7,213 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 1,432 shares. Hanseatic reported 1,623 shares stake. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 3,427 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 655 shares. Jefferies Llc accumulated 7,006 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.04% or 1,344 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Com Oh has invested 0.79% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De has 17,650 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 45,969 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 31 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,670 shares.