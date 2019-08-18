Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Decreased By $471,690 Its Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Position; ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ATGFF) Shorts Down By 8.78%

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) stake by 41.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 26,205 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 37,511 shares with $681,000 value, down from 63,716 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company now has $2.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 4.40M shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC

ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had a decrease of 8.78% in short interest. ATGFF’s SI was 8.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.78% from 9.58 million shares previously. With 12,200 avg volume, 716 days are for ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s short sellers to cover ATGFF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 2,124 shares traded. AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gas, Power, and Utilities. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.55M for 5.14 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.67’s average target is 8.20% above currents $11.71 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc has 295,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp holds 74,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp has 2.19 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 11 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 102,234 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 104,235 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,100 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 22.22 million shares. Sei Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Citigroup invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.62% stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 326,027 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 74,438 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 800 shares. Moreover, Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 12,685 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 14,746 shares to 18,536 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Short Term Bond Index (BSV) stake by 11,542 shares and now owns 206,668 shares. Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) was raised too.