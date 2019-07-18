Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake By $1.63 Million; BAIC MTR LTD COMMON SHARES (BMCLF) Sellers Decreased By 4.67% Their Shorts

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 34.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 14,684 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 28,391 shares with $3.17 million value, down from 43,075 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $88.00B valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 3.60M shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

BAIC MTR CORP LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:BMCLF) had a decrease of 4.67% in short interest. BMCLF’s SI was 21.91M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.67% from 22.98M shares previously. It closed at $0.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 8,848 shares to 54,631 valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) stake by 23,540 shares and now owns 147,723 shares. Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.4% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Richard C Young & Limited has 107,118 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 674,702 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc holds 3.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 520,456 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 44,426 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 47,438 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ftb invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.26% or 26,170 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 3,610 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Advsrs Limited Ltd Llc holds 180 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Vantage Inv Ptnrs has 73,580 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 5,426 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS opens Netherlands superhub to serve five European countries – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.24 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The firm offers a range of sedans, as well as SUV, MPV, CUV, off-road, and new energy vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides engines, and powertrain and other parts and components.