Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Cut Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Stock Rose; Midas Management Increased Altria Group (MO) Holding

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,250 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 37,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 2.62 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 21,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 1.72 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd stated it has 18,133 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.21% or 6.07M shares in its portfolio. Fosun Int accumulated 0.17% or 46,347 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,696 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.06% or 27,600 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.32% or 613,949 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 153,559 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.28% stake. Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 59 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated owns 40,208 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 30,188 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co invested in 114 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 37,800 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2,757 shares. Nbt State Bank N A owns 35,388 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jensen Invest Mgmt has 116,130 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 41,433 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Macquarie Limited accumulated 19,449 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 1,600 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 59 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,052 shares. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associate has invested 5.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 102,367 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,050 shares to 10,154 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

