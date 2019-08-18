Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Cut Its Holding in American Express (AXP) as Market Value Rose; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Share Price Rose While Yacktman Asset Management LP Upped by $518,784 Its Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 10,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.73M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.05M, up from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.36M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 14,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 84,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 99,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,658 shares to 141,017 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 4,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.