Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Cut By $358,596 Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)

Among 7 analysts covering Auto Trader Group Plc (LON:AUTO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Auto Trader Group Plc has GBX 705 highest and GBX 386 lowest target. GBX 543.57’s average target is 1.91% above currents GBX 533.4 stock price. Auto Trader Group Plc had 29 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, June 7. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of AUTO in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Liberum Capital. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) on Monday, June 3 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Friday, June 7 with “Hold”. See Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 570.00 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Downgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 45.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 4,269 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 5,186 shares with $439,000 value, down from 9,455 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $29.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

More notable recent Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Plasticsnews.com published: “Auto supplier Inteva Products sees ‘bright new future’ ahead – Plastics News” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) were released by: Denverpost.com and their article: “Where do old cars end up in Colorado? Many go to this Bayfield salvage yard – The Denver Post” published on January 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Electra Meccanica Appoints Auto Industry Executive Paul Rivera as New Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock increased 0.34% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 533.4. About 761,806 shares traded. Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO); 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of 5.01 billion GBP. It offers services and products to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. It has a 25.52 P/E ratio. The firm provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $534.51 million for 13.63 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased The Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) stake by 4,960 shares to 22,301 valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 22,920 shares and now owns 121,377 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towercrest Cap Management reported 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 589,993 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Lc. Rothschild Corporation Il reported 18,294 shares. 4,264 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management. Citigroup reported 0.04% stake. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 16,731 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Incorporated accumulated 13,430 shares. Glenview Bank Tru Dept reported 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Johnson Financial Gp Inc has 0.16% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 19,630 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 58,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 109,400 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 56,132 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Round Table Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 6,002 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $83 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -2.36% below currents $88.9 stock price. Con Edison had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. Credit Suisse maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, August 8 with “Underperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $85 target. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16.