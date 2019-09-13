Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Boosted Stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by $974,624 as Market Valuation Declined; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shares Rose, Tremblant Capital Group Boosted by $6.81 Million Its Position

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 34,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 182,531 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, up from 147,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.66 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 111,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 395,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, up from 283,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 365,288 shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 367,474 shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Aperio Ltd stated it has 3,104 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Retail Bank Of America De owns 76,663 shares. First Trust LP holds 0.03% or 257,001 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 577,777 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt reported 5,400 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd reported 94 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 2 shares. 2,200 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. 18,442 are owned by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 18,434 shares. Prudential reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). S Squared Technologies Limited Liability invested in 2.55% or 55,086 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 256,416 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:PANW).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY) by 6,018 shares to 8,658 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).