Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Boosted Its American International Group (AIG) Position by $747,211; Altavista Wealth Management Maintains Position in Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 17,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 100,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 83,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 2.49M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 713,164 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4,233 shares to 87,567 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,107 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Etf (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,405 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Com has invested 0.62% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,838 shares. Blackrock has 0.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 65.99 million shares. Sol Cap Management invested in 0.34% or 28,331 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Schaller Investment Group Inc Inc invested in 0.16% or 5,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.1% or 219,738 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 45,805 were accumulated by Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Co. Geode Cap owns 10.78 million shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv has invested 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Saturna Capital Corporation has 0.45% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Legacy Private Tru accumulated 14,303 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 773 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fort LP invested in 0.03% or 993 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Rothschild Il owns 20,102 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 582,660 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,911 are held by Savant Capital. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,375 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri has invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 9,250 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.08% or 7.40M shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Co stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 32,685 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

