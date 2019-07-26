Bbva Compass Bancshares Decreased Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $356,448; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Cut by $3.75 Million

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 2,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,451 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, down from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $173.77. About 1.73M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54 million, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $187.56. About 2.41M shares traded or 49.44% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 30,305 shares to 44,306 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 34,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,725 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 47,652 shares. Beacon Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 259 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 1.07M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co owns 5,248 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Fin owns 466,015 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 304,727 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 301,045 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 10,736 shares. First National Bank & Trust reported 3,697 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 3,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,749 shares to 26,390 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Val Etf (IVE).