Bbva Compass Bancshares Cut Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $300,543; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Swift Run Capital Management Trimmed by $1.90 Million Its Position

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 4,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 87,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 91,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.41 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.51 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru accumulated 38,715 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 1,942 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 6,395 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 4,205 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Exane Derivatives owns 64,922 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd has 43,403 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 7,755 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 155,000 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Martin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 122,251 shares. Franklin Resources holds 168,063 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited has 2.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 37,181 shares. Basswood Cap Limited Liability holds 1.04% or 224,752 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 6,529 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited has invested 0.17% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 30,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 481 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd invested in 392 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.31% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,328 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Beacon Financial Gp Incorporated reported 7,851 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,299 shares. 1.87 million are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 908,921 shares stake. Icon Advisers holds 20,498 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 9,496 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $725.58M for 8.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 8,289 shares to 59,772 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).