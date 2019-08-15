Bbva Compass Bancshares Cut Position in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $622,320; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Price Rose While Manikay Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 12,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 59,983 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 72,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 874,979 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha" on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "BHP Billiton: Australian Commodity Company With A Secure 5.5% Yield – Seeking Alpha" published on December 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Copper Still Says A Trade Agreement Is On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha" on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "TC Energy to offer Marketlink discounted spot rates – Seeking Alpha" published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Equinor produces first oil from North Sea Mariner field – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,749 shares to 26,390 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 59,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMAT).

