Bbva Compass Bancshares Continues to Hold Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stock Declined While Ionic Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.58 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.11 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,088 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, up from 69,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Fina Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 5,973 shares to 24,013 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,526 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB) by 440,000 shares to 840,000 shares, valued at $95.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 205,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $190.98M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.