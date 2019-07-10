Bbva Compass Bancshares Boosted By $318,980 Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position; Shorts at Epizyme (EPZM) Raised By 31.45%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) had an increase of 31.45% in short interest. EPZM’s SI was 5.71M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.45% from 4.35M shares previously. With 775,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s short sellers to cover EPZM’s short positions. The SI to Epizyme Inc’s float is 9.92%. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 412,949 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc acquired 778 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 16,405 shares with $6.74 million value, up from 15,627 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $33.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $307.97. About 561,755 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays stake by 51,176 shares to 9,998 valued at $493,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) stake by 3,992 shares and now owns 101,041 shares. Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) was reduced too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. Sanofi also sold $54.04M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of EPZM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of EPZM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $25 target. Cowen & Co maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Roth Capital maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.