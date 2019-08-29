BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (BBAR) Reaches $4.17 1 Year Low; CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (CRTSF) Sellers Decreased By 1.05% Their Shorts

CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CRTSF) had a decrease of 1.05% in short interest. CRTSF’s SI was 725,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.05% from 732,700 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 659 days are for CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CRTSF)’s short sellers to cover CRTSF’s short positions. It closed at $81.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.00 target or 4.00% below today’s $4.17 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.48B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $4.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $59.04 million less. The stock decreased 7.24% or $0.325 during the last trading session, reaching $4.165. About 936,033 shares traded. BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. The company has market cap of $10.72 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, color, texture, safety, preservation, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. It has a 40.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries.

BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and companies in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and current accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the government sector, central bank, and financial institutions, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, pledge loans, consumer loans, and pre-financing and export financing.