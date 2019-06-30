BB&T Corporation (BBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Both BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB&T Corporation 48 3.40 N/A 3.90 12.20 Cadence Bancorporation 20 4.91 N/A 1.96 10.80

Table 1 highlights BB&T Corporation and Cadence Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cadence Bancorporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BB&T Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BB&T Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cadence Bancorporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB&T Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 1.4% Cadence Bancorporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BB&T Corporation and Cadence Bancorporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BB&T Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Cadence Bancorporation 0 0 2 3.00

$54.67 is BB&T Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.28%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cadence Bancorporation is $25, which is potential 20.19% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cadence Bancorporation appears more favorable than BB&T Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of BB&T Corporation shares and 79.9% of Cadence Bancorporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of BB&T Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cadence Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BB&T Corporation -3.53% -2.06% -5.69% -6.25% -13.47% 9.86% Cadence Bancorporation -4.57% 4.3% 5.5% -4.26% -27.95% 25.8%

For the past year BB&T Corporation was less bullish than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors BB&T Corporation beats Cadence Bancorporation.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. It operates in six segments: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. BB&T Corporation also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending, bankcard lending, consumer finance, home equity and mortgage lending, insurance, investment brokerage, mobile/online banking, payment, sales finance, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,196 offices. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.